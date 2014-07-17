Moiré-effect book creates stunning animations on paper

Will you be backing the Pop On Op book over on Kickstarter?

Interactive and fun-filled books aren't just for kids. More often than not, adults need a little creativity with their reads and this latest project from Brooklyn based artist Rafael Parra Toro sees a paper book come to life with real-time animations. The Pop On Op book will have you mesmerised and inspired in no time.

Based on animation principles and the moiré effect, you'll witness a real-time interactive animation object-book that you can enjoy with a simple horizontal-sliding movement of a special film provided inside. Containing 55 animated geometric patterns, character based designs and 55 other designs with a short funny poem corresponding to each animation, it's an absolute delight.

Currently raising funds on Kickstarter, rewards range from interactive small prints through to greater, signed paperback interactive books and interactive hard cover Kickstarter limited-edition exclusive books, to original signed kinetic art pieces in small, medium and large sizes.

