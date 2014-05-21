You've never seen a music video quite like this

Thousands of music videos get released every month, but we've never seen one quite like this - quietly yet powerfully mesmerising.

The latest stop-motion video from BAFTA-nominated animator and film-maker Ainslie Henderson, it was created as the music video for Moving On, a song by British rock band James.

The animation tells a sad story of life and death entirely through brightly coloured yarn. The juxtaposition between the traditional handcrafted style and scenes of modern technology is touching, as is the deft handling of the 'unravelling' metaphor for human life.

