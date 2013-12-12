Neon blobs take MTV viewers on a fun journey

A grey and unwelcoming woodland is suddenly awash with colour when a number of 'blobs' emerge from the foliage, embracing one another and injecting the scene with dazzling neon hues. The animated short Group Hug is the work of German advertising, animation and design agency Sehsucht, produced for television giant MTV.

"We take the user on a very emotional trip," says Sehsucht’s producer Christina Geller, "from grey solitude to colourful friendship. These are feelings that everyone can relate to," she adds.

"We are very fond of open briefs, since we can then work conceptually, developing a whole world for just one single project. Our general goal is to create an unknown, unseen cosmos that we enjoy working on and that takes our viewers on a fun journey."

Liked this? Read these!

The best collage maker tools - and most are free!

The ultimate guide to logo design

The best free calendar template designs for 2014

Have you seen an inspiring use of motion graphics? Let us know in the comments box below!