Plasticine delight: New Tame Impala music video

Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling have been working on creative projects together for years. Covering set design, window displays, Christmas cards, TV idents, and more, their creative chemistry always produces the best results.

Work of art

This latest music video for Tame Impala's 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards' is an absolute delight. You could say that the inspiration lies somewhere inbetween Peter Gabriel's 'Sledgehammer' and The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army', but the amount of work that has clearly gone into this makes it a true work of art.

Crafted from over 1000 hand-made plasticine collages by Becky Sloan, Azusa Nakagawa, and Theo Nunn, the 2D animation was created by Joseph Pelling. The result is a mesmerising montage of intricate design and breathtaking direction.

You can see individual frames of each collage, as well as a look into the making of the video over on the Tame Impala section of Joseph and Becky's website.

