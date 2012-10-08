Stunning short animation 'Gloam'

Gloam tells the tale of a solitary creature wandering a dark forest who encounters something unknown, with only curiosity to lead the way. As soon as we saw this stunning short by David Elwell and Gareth Hughes, we fell in love with it.

The animation complements the beautiful storyline perfectly, with the character and environment design combining to create a darkly evocative atmosphere.

How they made it

David and Gareth filmed using a Canon EOS 600D with SteadiCam then created the animation using a combination of After Effects, Maya, Nuke, PFTrack, Premiere, V-Ray and zBrush. Take a look at the video below to see the character and shot breakdowns.

Watch this! Character/shot breakdowns:

Like this? Then watch these!

The 10 best 3D animated shorts from graduates

The 20 best 3D movies of 2012

Have you seen any stunning animated shorts? Let us know in the comment box below!