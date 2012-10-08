Topics

Stunning short animation 'Gloam'

You'll love this short animation from David Elwell and Gareth Hughes, in which lonely creature wanders across a dark forest with only curiosity to keep him company.

The animation complements the beautiful storyline perfectly, with the character and environment design combining to create a darkly evocative atmosphere.

The animation complements the beautiful storyline perfectly, with the character and environment design combining to create a darkly evocative atmosphere.

How they made it

David and Gareth filmed using a Canon EOS 600D with SteadiCam then created the animation using a combination of After Effects, Maya, Nuke, PFTrack, Premiere, V-Ray and zBrush. Take a look at the video below to see the character and shot breakdowns.

Watch this! Character/shot breakdowns:

