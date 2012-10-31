Spooky Google doodle celebrates Halloween

Web giant Google has kicked off Halloween celebrations with an interactive doodle that depicts a spooky street - and it's up to you to decide whether you want to know what's going on behind the doors!

Google's eerie street - but what's happening behind those doors?

The animation follows the traditional Google doodle form by creating the letters of the company logo when you interact with the scene by clicking your mouse over the doors. An eerie soundtrack also plays in the background, just to get you in the Halloween mood.

But it's not just the doors that can be interacted with - and we won't spoil the surprise of what's going on inside the creepy buildings, just head over to google.com and try it out for yourself!

