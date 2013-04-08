3D rainforest story is an explosion of vivid colour

There are some animations that grab you from the get-go. 'Shave it' did just that, thanks to its breathtaking explosion of colours and characters. Produced by Argentinian agency 3dar Studios, the animation is able to tell a thought-provoking tale in a truly beautiful and black comedy fashion.

The story begins in the wilderness of the forests where giant bulldozers are tearing apart the woods. There is a monkey that accidentally finds a shaving machine and decides to use it. Subsequently disguised as a human being, he moves out to the city and starts a career.

After a stunning success in business, he understands the need of gaining political power. Not too long after, he becomes the president and it is then that he's ready for a change.

Forest inspiration

Director Jorge Tereso says, "Over the last few years I've been travelling to Brazilian Forests in the Amazon. This had a deep imact in aspect of my life. When the oportunity of making a short film appeard, I joined forces with Fernando Maldonado, who co-directed and animated most of the film with an amazing speed and quality.

"A team of over 15 talented people worked on this film over a period of six months. We decided to use 3D and 2D animation using the best of each medium to tell the story. Colour was the main thing from day one; we wanted it to be very expressive but mantaining nice compositions throughout."

You can see a range of storyboards, drawings, concept art, colour scripts, character designs and stills from 'Shave it!' on the 3dar Studios website.

Like this? Read these!

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Do you have an animation that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!