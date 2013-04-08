3D rainforest story is an explosion of vivid colour

There are some animations that grab you from the get-go. 'Shave it' did just that, thanks to its breathtaking explosion of colours and characters. Produced by Argentinian agency 3dar Studios, the animation is able to tell a thought-provoking tale in a truly beautiful and black comedy fashion.
The story begins in the wilderness of the forests where giant bulldozers are tearing apart the woods. There is a monkey that accidentally finds a shaving machine and decides to use it. Subsequently disguised as a human being, he moves out to the city and starts a career.
After a stunning success in business, he understands the need of gaining political power. Not too long after, he becomes the president and it is then that he's ready for a change.
Forest inspiration
Director Jorge Tereso says, "Over the last few years I've been travelling to Brazilian Forests in the Amazon. This had a deep imact in aspect of my life. When the oportunity of making a short film appeard, I joined forces with Fernando Maldonado, who co-directed and animated most of the film with an amazing speed and quality.
"A team of over 15 talented people worked on this film over a period of six months. We decided to use 3D and 2D animation using the best of each medium to tell the story. Colour was the main thing from day one; we wanted it to be very expressive but mantaining nice compositions throughout."
You can see a range of storyboards, drawings, concept art, colour scripts, character designs and stills from 'Shave it!' on the 3dar Studios website.
