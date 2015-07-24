Studio Ghibli creates adorable calligraphy-inspired cat commercials

Studio Ghibli is by far, one of the most beloved animation studios in the world; creating classics such as Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo and My Neighbour Totoro, their beautiful tales of friendship, loss and love have spawned a devoted fan-base.

So, it was no surprise that when co-founder Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement, a collective sadness fell upon the animation world. Thankfully, it seems we can all start smiling again, as Miyazaki has announced he'll be working on his debut CG animation.

Whilst Miyazaki seems to be stepping into the more modern aspects of animation, Studio Ghibli have proved over the past few years that they're still influenced by the traditional techniques that made them so popular in the first place.

This series of adorable commercials, which are entirely based on brush-pen calligraphy, feature a wide range of feline characters for Nisshin Seifun Foods, with the head cat called 'Konyara'. Produced by animator Katsuya Kondo, traditional Japanese ink wash painting techniques are used throughout, giving them the magic of days-gone-by.

Whilst fans eagerly await Miyazaki's latest venture, these short animations should keep the suspense at bay. Take a look through each advert and you're sure to brighten up your day. Cats combined with Studio Ghibli? What more could you want?

[via Design Taxi]

