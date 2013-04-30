Abstract animation from Japan will blow you away

Here at the Creative Bloq office, we've gone 'Kou Kou' (see what we did there?) for this short animated film by motion designer Takashi Ohashi. Based in Japan, the artist's latest piece is a colourful, abstract light show of shapes and symbols that brings the sounds of his countrymen's speech to visual life.

Takashi comments on his work: "Kou Kou is a visual work based on an abstract animation, synchronized with a song comprising the unique syllabic sounds of the Japanese language, without actually using any full words."

The film features a dazzling display of shapes and symbols, each perfectly time to the its soundtrack. Kou Kou offers a unique experience whatever time of day, but for something a little different, watch it full screen with all the lights off. Genius.

