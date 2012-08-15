WATCH THIS! Student gaming animation 'Glued'

It seems that the standard of student animation is going through the roof if this short film is anything to go by. After featuring French student animation 'A Fox Tale', we came across this gem from four very talented third year students at the Bezalel Academy of the Arts.

The film follows the story of a mother desperately trying to pry her young son away from his video games, with hilarious consequences. It was created by Alon Tako, Guy Elnathan, Daniel Lichter and Sivan Kotek. Assaf Shlomi was in charge of the sound design and original score, which is absolutely imperative to the film.

We love the style of animation, as well as the cute and clever storyline. If you love the video as much as we did, you can also take a look behind-the-scenes at the 'Glued' blog, which features deleted scenes, character sculptures and more.

Liked this? Now watch this!

Have you seen any student animations worth sharing? We're always looking for inspiring content so let us know in the comments below!