Wonderful animation opens up the Earth

The new year is often a time for reflections and resolutions. Oliver Sin is an animator, graphic designer and illustrator currently residing in Cheltenham, UK and he decided to use his spare time over the festive season to look back at life itself.

'New World' is an animation that charts the life of planet Earth - from a tiny dot in the universe to the world we know today. We see nature grow, buildings erected and technology swell.

Sin's colourful illustration techniques provide some gorgeous imagery, whilst the seamless animation tells the story to perfection. It's a fascinating watch that will really make you think about the world you live in today.

See more inspiring work from Oliver Sin over on his website.

