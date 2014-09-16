In-your-face GIFs will shock and delight

Over the past few years, animated GIFs have erupted onto your screens. Using the internet as their canvas, artists can animate just about anything to create a mesmirizing piece or two. Whilst you'll have seen plenty in your time, we're pretty sure you've never seen GIFs quite like this.
Hand-drawn, bold and brash, the GIF artwork of Mattis Dovier is truly unique. His mix of illustrated, monochrome styled offerings along with the bright and in-your-face aspects of others, his collection is a delectable selection of the inspiring, the weird and the downright wonderful.
Some of his GIFs can cause offense, so we've selected a few subtle offerings to give you a taste of what he can do. If you like what you see, be sure to check out his tumblr page to witness the extent of his talents – we promise that you won't be disappointed.
[via It's Nice That]
