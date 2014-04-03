Book Creator app arrives on Android

A simple way to create ebooks, Book Creator is now available on both iOS and Android

While not exactly a pro-level tool, as a beginner-friendly iPad app for creating your own ebooks, Book Creator has long been a favourite of ours at Creative Bloq - you can read our full review here and there's a tutorial on how to use it here. And now it's finally arrived on Android.

With four million books created to date, the app's found its main success within the education system, but there's no reason grownups can't take advantage of its easy-to-use interface too. And at just $2/£1.50 it's an affordable way to create your own ebooks and export them as fully standard ePub 3 files, ready for submission to Google Play and Apple's iBooks Store.

With the new Android app you can create books on your tablet; add photos and video; record your own audio and even collaborate on book creation using Google Drive. It requires Android 4.1 or higher, and you can download it here.