Create an app prototype with this new free tool

We first told you about the buzz surrounding Pixate back in October, and net magazine featured it as one of its top 10 web design tools for 2015. We're big fans - and so it's great news that today, a free version of the prototyping service (Pixate Free) is being launched.

Just to refresh your memories, Pixate – which is being used by the likes of Google, Yahoo, Pinterest and Twitter – lets you prototype native iOS and Android apps with advanced user interactions.

"Pixate fundamentally changes how mobile apps are designed, and we want to broaden that reach to as many designers as possible," explains CEO, Paul Colton. "So today we're announcing a free version of our service that will make our technology available to everyone."

Future plans for the app include an enterprise-focused version, as well as an offline, desktop version for Mac, while wearables are "also on our short-term roadmap," adds Colton. You can download the app and find out more about Pixate here.

