Create ebooks for free with this new app

At Creative Bloq we've been fans of Book Creator for iPad and Android for a long while. It's easy enough for kids to use – so much so the company has in recent years targeted its marketing on the educational market.

But it's flexible enough that even pro creatives can use it to make quick and easy ebooks, using a range of fonts and embedding audio and video if required.

So we're pleased to see that Book Creator is today being launched on Windows 8.1, in 11 different languages. And it will be free on the Windows Store for a limited period following the launch.

So what can it do? With Book Creator for Windows you can:

Create books on a Windows tablet, laptop or desktop

Apply rich formatting with more than 40 fonts to choose from

Add photos and video or record audio

Use the drawing tool for illustrations and annotations

Read books with the in-app reader

Draft books in the ePub format to publish work on Apple's iBooks Store or the Google Play Store

Send books by email or upload to OneDrive for quick and easy sharing

"Book Creator for Windows provides a single ebook app to use across three platforms," said David Fuller, principal education consultant at Tablet Academy. "The app has proven to be a popular and versatile ebook creator on iOS and Android devices, and I recommend all educationalists with Windows tablets to include it as a must-have download."

"The iOS version of Book Creator is already a best-selling app, reaching number one in the iTunes store in 80 countries," said Dan Amos, director of developer Red Jumper. "We are so excited to bring our app to desktop devices and make book publishing accessible to even more people."

Download the 30.5MB app here

Like this? Read these!