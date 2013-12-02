Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 02

Yesterday, we announced the launch of our advent calendar giveaway with a FREE 2014 calendar template from Ben the Illustrator. But the excitement doesn't stop there, you lucky, lucky things. It's day number two, which means another amazing giveaway!

Simply click the button below to reveal what's behind number two...

FREE app Blip Blup from ustwo

For the next 48 hours, leading design studio ustwo™, the mastermind creator of Whale Trail, has made its super-popular mobile game Blip Blup available to Creative Bloq readers as a FREE download.

This minimalist puzzle game will have you addicted in minutes. Simply tap a tile to start a pulse of colour, the aim being to colour all tiles in as few clicks as possible. And with more that 120 puzzles to overcome, it's sure to keep you entertained for a while."Blip Blup is an addictive conundrum of colour that will consumer your life, thoughts and dreams," the ustwo team comment.

You can download Blip Blup for free from the app store. But hurry, this offer is only available for 48 hours!

Be sure to check back tomorrow to find out what's behind door number three!