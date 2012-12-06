Calling all app developers: amazing prizes to be won!

£40,000 of amazing prizes are up for grabs in this fantastic competition!

Entries are flooding in for our amazing Windows 8 app competition - but don't worry: there's still plenty of time to enter and share in £40K worth of amazing prizes. If you've already got an app in the Windows Store then you can enter it straight away. If you've never built a Windows app, then now's the perfect time to start!

You don’t even need to learn a new language - you can build Windows 8 apps with HTML and CSS, for example, if you’re a web developer; or Objective-C, Cocoa Touch and XCode, if you’re familiar with building iPhone and iPad apps. Plus there's a ton of resources and information, written in words that normal people can understand, on our special microsite to help you get up to speed.

What you could win

There are prizes for the ten best apps in competition, and more prizes are being given out EVERY DAY until 3.30pm on Christmas Eve, in a series of prize draws chosen entirely at random. So everybody has a chance to win! Here's the full prize breakdown:

Daily prize: 28 x 32GB Windows tablets - one each day, for four weeks.

Extra prize draw: A Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera will all go to one lucky winner.

Each author of the top ten apps will get a Windows 8 Ultrabook, a Windows tablet and a Nokia Lumia 920 Windows 8 Phone.

The Grand Prize winner will also win a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera.

Our microsite has all you need to know about designing apps for the new Windows Store

Anyone in the UK who's 16 or over can take part, and the closing date is 16 January.

Click here to enter the competition right now!