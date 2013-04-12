Check out this drawing app for iPad, iPhone - and paper!

Topics

Expand your iDevice with pen and paper via new app Drawnimal - designed to help children learn the alphabet and draw cute animals.

Help teach your kids the alphabet with this adorable new app from designer and animator Lucas Zanatto. Drawnimal aims to motivate children to draw around the device and encourages them to think outside of the box.

Helping them to leave the digital screen, it shows children how to draw the main features of animals with animations to help them to learn the alphabet. Lucas says, “The idea was born while my daughter and I played with an alphabet book. This book showed us how to build an origami-animal out of a paper letter. I wanted to bring a similar analog and funny learning experience to our daily digital devices.”

Drawnimal is available for iPhone and iPad, with over 30 different animated animals and sounds. You can also switch between 4 different languages. Download Drawnimal from the iTunes.

See more instructions and examples over on the Drawnimal website.

Do you think Drawnimal is a good idea? Or should kids be away from the digital screen entirely? Let us know in the comments box below!

