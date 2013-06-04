Identikat - the app that got the cream!

Gorgeous, encourages creativity and puzzle solving; your kids will feel like they’ve got the cream.

Combining a love of fabrics and felines, your kids will love Identikat

IdentiKat lets you make lifelike fabric and buttons cat creations. It certainly catches children’s attention, and the jazzy music adds to the quirky flavour.

There are two aspects to the game; in ‘Kat Cut’ you’re presented with a finished cat only for all its constituent pieces to fall to the ground – your challenge being to recreate it – and ‘Kat Lab’ is a free-form creation tool. With the latter, you choose the different parts of the cat’s body, flick through all the choices and edit them to create your perfect cat (or, indeed on your taste in fabrics, the most hideous creation possible).

‘Kat Lab’ is a free-form creation tool that explores your children's creativity

It’s an intuitive app; our five-year-old testers were moving, rotating and resizing cat’s heads within seconds of opening the app for the first time. This part of the app really lets your children explore their creative side, which is what this app's all about.

Curiously, the menu screens are presented in landscape, but the gameplay is displayed in portrait, meaning you have to turn the iPad around when you switch from one app area to another. However, this is only a minor bugbear; the app as a whole is well polished.

Key Info

Works with: iPad

iPad Price: 69p/99¢

69p/99¢ Version: 1.1.

1.1. App size: 171MB

171MB Developer: Ovolab S.R.L.

Ovolab S.R.L. Age rating: 4+

