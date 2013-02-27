Photoshop comes to iPhone and Android

Let's be honest: a smartphone isn't really the ideal tool for editing images or tweaking layouts. But there comes a time in every designer's life when you're on the move, you haven't brought your iPad, and you need to do some last-minute fiddling with an image or design.

For this reason, Adobe has released versions of its Photoshop Touch tablet app for both the iPhone and iPod Touch and Android phones.

The app costs $4.99. It's essentially the same as the iPad/Android tablet app (which costs $9.99) but downsized for the smaller screen.

The app is essentially the same as the tablet version, but scaled for the smaller screen of smartphones

No universal option

If you want the option of working on both your phone and tablet, you'll have to download both apps: there's no universal app or two-for-one deal. Still, in the grand scheme of things it's not a huge amount compared to the several hundreds you'll pay for the full versions of Photoshop.

Like its tablet cousin, the app offers you the same core Photoshop features, including layers, selection tools, adjustments, and filters, plus you can use your smartphone's camera to fill an area on a layer with the 'Camera Fill' feature.

You can start a project on your phone then finish it on your tablet or desktop computer

Sync between devices

When you buy the new app, you get access to Adobe Creative Cloud and 2GB of free storage. That mean you can start a project on your smartphone and finish it on your tablet, or back in Photoshop on your Mac or PC (as long as you've bought all three pieces of software of course).

The new app has to be bought separately from the tablet version

You can download the new app today for iPhone and Android. If you want to learn more about it, check out this official post by Adobe's Stephen Nielson.

Liked this? Read these!

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

The best Photoshop plugins

Will you be downloading the new app? Let us know in the comments!