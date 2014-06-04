Could this be the future for phone chargers?

Do you think this is the future for phone chargers?

There's no rule set in how to design a winning product. However, designing something that will improve the usability of an already popular product might just be the ticket to get you noticed. Here, the humble phone charger has been redesigned as a phone case.

"Smartphones are an essential product in our life today," explains creator Youngin Koh. "However, one inconvenient weakness is that the battery discharges so quickly. It's annoying to bring both a cable and an adapter. Also, it often happens that there is no 8-pin cable even though there is a 5-pin cable.

"The development of Cable Case for iPhone 5S focused on this inconvenience. An 8-pin USB cable is stored in a grooved part at the back of the case. So users can charge their mobile phone anywhere they get to an USB slot. The arc shape that is made because of a cable helps comfortable grip feeling."

