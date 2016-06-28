Review: Hexels 2

Hexels 2 makes the leap from being enjoyable to practical in this new release. Streamlined controls and added functionality make Hexels 2 more than just a curiosity for animators, especially when considering its low cost.

Hexels 2 is under the management of Marmoset

Hexels 2 is a strong sequel to an intriguing paint app. Now under the management of Marmoset, it includes a lot of improvements that promote it from a quirky paint package into something more versatile and accomplished.

The original Hexels was a grid-based painting app that enabled you to choose what sort of polygonal shapes you want to be constrained by, helping paint isometric images with ease. Hexels was always enjoyable, but version 2 adds a lot of functionality. Layers ensure you can experiment non-destructively and import background images to work with.

A new streamlined animation key-frame editor means you can create animations that can be exported as animated GIFs. Layered PSD export also makes it easier to incorporate the program into your workflow.

Hexels 2 boasts a lot of unique features at a small price

Hexels 2 won't suit everyone, but if you have a passing interest in retro video games, making animated GIFs, geometric art, pixel art or enjoy experimenting, then it's worth its agreeable price tag.