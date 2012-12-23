AROUND THE BLOQ: Cool food art, top HTML5 games and much more!

Food art including St Paul's Cathedral in watermelon, Obama made out of toast, and many more!

HTML5 gaming marched onwards during 2012. Here Michal Budzynski runs down 10 essential games (and one conference) worth giving some attention to.

Freelance designer and illustrator Becca Allen shows you how a few tools in Illustrator can turn a flat vector pattern swatch into a 3D object.

Sit up straight, and pay attention! Designer boot camp starts now, and we're here to put paid to poor posture, and ensure you remain in top form with these desk exercises.

The First Public Working Draft of the element was published yesterday. Here director of accessibility for digital agency Nomensa Léonie Watson explains more about the proposal.

Bristol-based illustration studio Peskimo has released five screenprints inspired by different varieties of Britain's favourite warm beverage. And, Computer Arts readers can get a 15 per cent discount on these new prints.

Watch the first trailer for Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro’s epic sci-fi movie here.