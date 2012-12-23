AROUND THE BLOQ: Cool food art, top HTML5 games and much more!

Food art: 10 jaw-dropping examples of culinary craft
Food art including St Paul's Cathedral in watermelon, Obama made out of toast, and many more!
The top 10 HTML5 games of 2012
HTML5 gaming marched onwards during 2012. Here Michal Budzynski runs down 10 essential games (and one conference) worth giving some attention to.
Breathe life into your pattern swatches
Freelance designer and illustrator Becca Allen shows you how a few tools in Illustrator can turn a flat vector pattern swatch into a 3D object.
Desk exercises: 10 easy routines for designers
Sit up straight, and pay attention! Designer boot camp starts now, and we're here to put paid to poor posture, and ensure you remain in top form with these desk exercises.
Accessibility and the <main> element
The First Public Working Draft of the element was published yesterday. Here director of accessibility for digital agency Nomensa Léonie Watson explains more about the proposal.
The art of tea with Peskimo
Bristol-based illustration studio Peskimo has released five screenprints inspired by different varieties of Britain's favourite warm beverage. And, Computer Arts readers can get a 15 per cent discount on these new prints.
Movies to watch for 2013: Pacific Rim
Watch the first trailer for Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro’s epic sci-fi movie here.