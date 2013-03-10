AROUND THE BLOQ: Create great packaging, save on design software, and more!

Create top-class packaging that flies right off the shelves with these 10 high-impact tips.

In the first of a four-part series, content expert Sandi Wassmer establishes a framework for content strategy.

Draw inspiration from these big-brand style guides - a logo and typography obsessive's dream!

Glenn Garriock, co-founder of international design showcase site FormFiftyFive, discusses exactly what it takes to get your design work in the spotlight.

Serving images to mobile devices can prove a major annoyance for developers. Michael Herchel highlights a number of methods to make life more flexible.

From Photoshop to Cinema 4D, decent design software can be expensive. But there are ways to cut the cost. Here are 10 of them.

In this Cinema 4D/After Effects tutorial, Michaeljohn Day reveals how you can create a full-motion fly-through sequence with a 3D package and some decent 2D landscape photographs.