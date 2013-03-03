AROUND THE BLOQ: Free fonts, essential CSS techniques and much more!

Download the 70 best free fonts
Get your hands on the best free fonts, from graffiti-inspired type to slap-you-in-the-face slab serifs!
Colourise a black and white photo in Photoshop
In this tutorial, designer Ben Secret shows you how to take control of your image colouring with Photoshop's Color Balance tool.
Design an iOS interface
Román Jusdado reveals how to design UI elements using Layer Styles in Photoshop.
Finding your first role in the web industry
Developer and lecturer Richard Askew lends his advice on finding work as a web designer.
How to light indoor and outdoor scenes
In this tutorial, Chris Kowal looks at lighting different indoor and outdoor situations using 3ds Max and V-Ray.
Essential HTML, CSS and JavaScript techniques
Darcy Clarke dives into the latest HTML, CSS and JS development techniques to assist your workflow.
250 free Photoshop resources for designers
As Adobe celebrates Photoshop's 23rd anniversary, we bring together the best Photoshop freebies, tutorials and articles from Creative Bloq into one post!