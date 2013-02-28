Happy birthday Photoshop! 250 free resources for designers

Adobe has declared today Photoshop Day as it celebrates Photoshop's 23nd birthday. Since we launched Creative Bloq, we've published a huge variety of articles, tutorials and reviews around Photoshop and it may be that you missed a few of them. So we've decided to salute 23 years of the image editing tool by gathering all these great resources together in one handy place. Bookmark this page now!

Photoshop freebies

The Fractal Brushes set is just one of 30 free brushes to download today!

Photoshop tutorials: technique

Learn to blur backgrounds easily in Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: effects

Turn a photo into a sketch using Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: projects

Learn how to create your own brushes in Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: portraits

Apply digital eye make-up in Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: graphic design

Make interesting vector shapes in Photoshop CS6

Photoshop tutorials: special projects

Create an Instagram-style collage

Photoshop workflow

Learn the rules of Photoshop etiquette

The 10 laws of Photoshop etiquette

How to structure your Photoshop files

We review the latest version of Photoshop in full

More tips and tutorials

It's true - you really can learn Photoshop from puppets!

And that's it! If there's something else Photoshop-related you'd like to see on our site, let us know in the comments!