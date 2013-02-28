Topics

Happy birthday Photoshop! 250 free resources for designers

As Adobe celebrates Photoshop's 23rd anniversary, we bring together the best Photoshop freebies, tutorials and articles from Creative Bloq into one post!

Adobe has declared today Photoshop Day as it celebrates Photoshop's 23nd birthday. Since we launched Creative Bloq, we've published a huge variety of articles, tutorials and reviews around Photoshop and it may be that you missed a few of them. So we've decided to salute 23 years of the image editing tool by gathering all these great resources together in one handy place. Bookmark this page now!

Photoshop freebies

Fractal brushes set for Photoshop

The Fractal Brushes set is just one of 30 free brushes to download today!

Photoshop tutorials: technique

Blur backgrounds in Photoshop

Learn to blur backgrounds easily in Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: effects

Sketch effect in Photoshop

Turn a photo into a sketch using Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: projects

Create your own brushes in Photoshop

Learn how to create your own brushes in Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: portraits

Apply digital eye make-up in Photoshop

Photoshop tutorials: graphic design

Make vector shapes in Photoshop

Make interesting vector shapes in Photoshop CS6

Photoshop tutorials: special projects

Create a collage

Create an Instagram-style collage

Photoshop workflow

Photoshop etiquette

Learn the rules of Photoshop etiquette

Photoshop tools and features

Photoshop CS6

We review the latest version of Photoshop in full

More tips and tutorials

Learn Photoshop from puppets

It's true - you really can learn Photoshop from puppets!

And that's it! If there's something else Photoshop-related you'd like to see on our site, let us know in the comments!

