Happy birthday Photoshop! 250 free resources for designers

Adobe has declared today Photoshop Day as it celebrates Photoshop's 23nd birthday. Since we launched Creative Bloq, we've published a huge variety of articles, tutorials and reviews around Photoshop and it may be that you missed a few of them. So we've decided to salute 23 years of the image editing tool by gathering all these great resources together in one handy place. Bookmark this page now!
Photoshop freebies
- 45 free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
- 30 free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- 35 Photoshop shortcuts to speed up your workflow!
- Download 40 free textures: high resolution and ready to use now
- Download free icons: 10 great resources
- Free background textures: 15 great resources
- The 10 best free iPhone photo apps
- 10 top Photoshop resources
Photoshop tutorials: technique
- Erase unwanted backgrounds in Photoshop
- Use Photoshop Actions to apply multiple effects
- Post-production fixes using Photoshop
- Blur backgrounds easily in Photoshop
- Combine colour with monochrome in Photoshop
- The complete guide to fixing exposure in Photoshop
Photoshop tutorials: effects
- Add a bokeh effect to your images
- Turn photos into simple caricatures
- Get the toy camera look with Photoshop
- Recreate a fish-eye effect with Photoshop
- Apply a quick vintage look in Photoshop
- Create a realistic sketch effect with Photoshop
- Recreate infrared photography in Photoshop
- Create a Polaroid pinboard effect
- Create a fashionable cross-processing effect
- Add the hipster vintage look to photos with Photoshop CS6
Photoshop tutorials: projects
- Create a fantasy scene with Photoshop
- Create a sinister fantasy backdrop in Photoshop
- Make your own pop art image
- Get creative with a montage
- Create your own brushes in Photoshop
- Create a contemporary cutout in Photoshop
Photoshop tutorials: portraits
- Give a portrait a soft-focus background
- Simple skin smoothing in Photoshop
- How to cut out hair in Photoshop
- Create a stylised HDR portrait with Photoshop
- Apply digital eye make-up in Photoshop
- Remove hotspots from portraits with Photoshop
- Give yourself the Picasso look with Photoshop!
- Create dreamy portraits with Photoshop CS6
- Colour a mono portrait by hand
Photoshop tutorials: graphic design
- Design a chrome and plastic button in Photoshop
- Make interesting vector shapes in Photoshop CS6
- Create amazing polygon illustrations in Photoshop CS6
Photoshop tutorials: special projects
- Paint realistic rain using Photoshop Layer Styles
- Create an Instagram-style collage
- Prepare a photo for printing
- Highlight sections of an image with this great Photoshop Action
- Get a cool oil painting effect in Photoshop CS6
- Boost eyes in Photoshop with these 3 simple steps
- Create Photoshop textures from multiple images
- Create a cinemagraph and be an animated GIF artist!
Photoshop workflow
- The 10 laws of Photoshop etiquette
- How to structure your Photoshop files
Photoshop tools and features
- Photoshop CS6 review
- The best Photoshop plugins
- The 10 most useful Photoshop blending modes
- Photoshop's 'Copy CSS' feature explained
- Photoshop app comes to iPhone and Android
- Photoshop gets a major update
- Photoshop CS7: the features we want to see
- Create website mockups in Photoshop with WebZap
More tips and tutorials
- Photoshop secrets to improve your skills
- Photoshop web design: Tips to make you more efficient
- Learn Photoshop from puppets!
And that's it! If there's something else Photoshop-related you'd like to see on our site, let us know in the comments!