Photoshop gets a major update

Adobe is about to announce a major update to Photoshop for users of its online subscription service, Creative Cloud.
Members of Creative Cloud will shortly have access to over a dozen exclusive new features including:
- Support for HiDPI (Retina) displays for Apple MacBook Pro.
- Smart Object support for Blur Gallery and Liquify.
- The ability to quickly export CSS code for text and objects, and import colour swatches.
- New workflow timesavers including Crop tool refinements.
- 3D enhancements including improved live (OpenGL) previews of shadow effects and additional control over illumination using 32-bit colour picker to create glow effects.
- Conditional Actions that automatically select the appropriate Action based on user-defined rules, giving users enhanced image processing speed.
These new features, and updates to other Adobe products, will be described in detail at a live online event to be held later called Create Now Live. The event will begin at 10am PST (6pm GMT) with a keynote address by Jeffrey Veen, Adobe's vice president of products.
Other annoucements will include a new version of Creative Cloud for teams, new capabilities for website design tool Muse, a new Creative Cloud tool for desktop synching and collaborative sharing, and the introduction of Creative Cloud Training.
Also read:
- 20 best Photoshop plugins
- 35 free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
- 30 free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- 35 handy Photoshop shortcuts to speed up your workflow!
- Photoshop tutorials: 101 inspirational projects to level up your skills