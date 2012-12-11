Topics

Photoshop gets a major update

Dozens of new features are being added to Photoshop for users of its Creative Cloud service - we reveal what they are.

Adobe is about to announce a major update to Photoshop for users of its online subscription service, Creative Cloud.

Members of Creative Cloud will shortly have access to over a dozen exclusive new features including:

  • Support for HiDPI (Retina) displays for Apple MacBook Pro.
  • Smart Object support for Blur Gallery and Liquify.
  • The ability to quickly export CSS code for text and objects, and import colour swatches.
  • New workflow timesavers including Crop tool refinements.
  • 3D enhancements including improved live (OpenGL) previews of shadow effects and additional control over illumination using 32-bit colour picker to create glow effects.
  • Conditional Actions that automatically select the appropriate Action based on user-defined rules, giving users enhanced image processing speed.

These new features, and updates to other Adobe products, will be described in detail at a live online event to be held later called Create Now Live. The event will begin at 10am PST (6pm GMT) with a keynote address by Jeffrey Veen, Adobe's vice president of products.

Other annoucements will include a new version of Creative Cloud for teams, new capabilities for website design tool Muse, a new Creative Cloud tool for desktop synching and collaborative sharing, and the introduction of Creative Cloud Training.

