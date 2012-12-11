Photoshop gets a major update

Adobe is about to announce a major update to Photoshop for users of its online subscription service, Creative Cloud.

Members of Creative Cloud will shortly have access to over a dozen exclusive new features including:

Support for HiDPI (Retina) displays for Apple MacBook Pro.

Smart Object support for Blur Gallery and Liquify.

The ability to quickly export CSS code for text and objects, and import colour swatches.

New workflow timesavers including Crop tool refinements.

3D enhancements including improved live (OpenGL) previews of shadow effects and additional control over illumination using 32-bit colour picker to create glow effects.

Conditional Actions that automatically select the appropriate Action based on user-defined rules, giving users enhanced image processing speed.

These new features, and updates to other Adobe products, will be described in detail at a live online event to be held later called Create Now Live. The event will begin at 10am PST (6pm GMT) with a keynote address by Jeffrey Veen, Adobe's vice president of products.

Other annoucements will include a new version of Creative Cloud for teams, new capabilities for website design tool Muse, a new Creative Cloud tool for desktop synching and collaborative sharing, and the introduction of Creative Cloud Training.

