Learn Photoshop from puppets!

Do you find most Photoshop tutorials a little too dry and boring? Love shows like the Muppets and Sesame Street? Then this is the video tutorial for you!

In this funny five-and-a-half minute video, you can learn about the basic functions in Adobe Photoshop CS6 from an antagonistic bunch of puppets - Mario, Fafa the groundhog, and Gorilla the, uh, gorilla.

Created as part of the Glove and Boots comedy series, at first you might think this is just an entertaining skit. But it does actually work as a proper introduction to Photoshop. It even comes with downloadable tutorial files!

We look forward to further instalments of Photoshop puppet madness. While we're waiting, you might want to boost your skills with the Photoshop tutorials and articles on this site.

