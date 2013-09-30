Giant zips transform Japanese public spaces

Japanese artist Jun Kitagawa describes his approach as 'light eroticism'

At Creative Bloq we're big fans of plastering city streets and grey walls with creativity, and the world of street art increasingly offers far more than just spraypainted walls.

Take Japanese artist Jun Kitagawa - he's installing this brilliant series of huge, 3D zipper structures across Japan's public spaces. After 'accidentally' becoming an artist by covering up nude statues with an array of old t-shirts, he's certainly come a long way.

Known for his approach to 'light eroticism', these zippers are a playful art installation that will no doubt raise a smile or two around the city.

