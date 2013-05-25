3D coffee art is full of creative beans

We're not sure we'd be able to drink these works of art!

From nail art designs to food art, it seems you can create anything with just about everything. We're sure most of you are familiar with 2D coffee art and it's by all means hugely impressive. However, when we discovered that artists had gone one step further, coffee was suddenly turned into a 3D wonder.

Using coffee, froth and a hell of a lot of patience, these artists have crafted everything from 3D cats, cartoon characters and zoo animals. Some have even combined two or more cups to create an even more impressive piece of 3D coffee art.

It's incredible to see the amount of craft and skill put into creating these coffee sculptures. The attention to detail is awe-inspiring, especially the facial features and shadow work. We're not sure we'd be able to drink these works of art!

Check out this video of coffee portraiture.

