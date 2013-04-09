Foam alone: the fine art of coffee portraiture

Want some creativity with your coffee? We're sure you've seen the usual art in your morning coffee but how about attention-to-detail portraits? Barista Mike Breach has done just that with his tumblr Baristart, where he showcases his coffee drawing skills.

Starting out with a few snaps on tumblr, Mike quickly gained an impressive following. However, he took some time out to practise his techniques before returning to the internet, where he is now praised for his coffee portraits.

Mike creates the artwork for purely personal work and it's not just portraits – he is also able to create city scapes in the coffee. We don't know about you but this would certainly brighten up any working day for us! Trip to New York City anyone?

