Artistic mash-ups are pop culture perfection

The work of two greats get mashed together in this new series

The work of pop art luminary Roy Lichtenstein finds a new interpretation in these prints by freelance designer and illustrator Butcher Billy. By pairing Lichtenstein's iconic painting techniques with the choicest quotes from author Charles Bukowski, Butcher Billy's experimental design pieces have created a unique look inspired by the two subversive geniuses.

Butcher Billy draws on a range of pop culture references for his art

For an artist with a self-confessed chaotic attitude and a love for pop culture, the radical creations of both Lichtenstein and Bukowski seem to be the perfect inspiration. Available to buy on Butcher Billy's site, these prints are the latest in a prolific run of creations from the Brazilian-based artist that take their cues from movies, cinema, art and literature.

This new series draws on Butcher Billy's love for pop art

When it comes to describing his artwork, Butcher Billy brings his distinctive way with words to the table. "Legend has it Butcher Billy once sat in a bar with Charles Bukowski and Roy Lichtenstein. This unusual and totally awesome cosmic gathering defied the time space continuum and almost destroyed the entire universe. That plus a huge hangover in the next day," he reveals.

"But the result is a series that clashes two dimensions ruled by distinct evil geniuses overlords and strangely gives birth to an all new, all dangerous zone – a land of deeply troubled thoughts portrayed in bold strokes and bright colors."

Famous works are blended together to present them in a new light

By mashing together the works of two giant creative talents, Butcher Billy hopes to provide a fresh take on familiar scenes. Fuelled by a concoction of Murphy's Irish Stout and fried bacon, Butcher Billy gets away with the sometimes tedious mixing of pop culture references thanks to his use of bold colours and dynamic compositions.

Prints of the series are available on Butcher Billy's site

For those suffering from a nostalgia attack by browsing Butcher Billy's work, the good news is the images are available to buy printed on T-shirts, phone cases, tote bags and more.