10 stunning pieces of bike art

Taking a long bike ride is a great way of clearing the mind, taking in inspiring sights and helping to resolve creative problems. For many creatives, their passion for this pasttime has translated into some beautiful works of bike art. Here are 10 inspiring works of art inspired by the humble bicycle...

01. Figurative sculptures

Designer Yeong-Deok Seo created this striking sculpture using tightly knit bicycle chains

Korean artist Yeong-Deok Seo is the man behind this stunning sculpture. The designer used tightly knit configurations of welded bicycle chains and industrial steel chains to create the impressive piece. And this is not just a one off, Seo has developed a series of pieces, titled Infection - Anguish, Infection - Ego, and Addict.

02. Artcrank

Artist Bryan Cavanagh created this enviornment aware print for bike poster exhibition Artcrank

This gorgeous print was created for the poster party for bike people Artcrank. Illustrated by art director and designer Bryan Cavanagh, the drawing depicts the the contrast between the cleanness of bikes compared to cars in the city.

03. Bike recycling

Artists Mark Grieve and Ilana Spector gathered these old bikes from rubbish dumps and recycling centres to create this 30-foot archway

Ever wondered what happens to old, discarded bicycles? Well, in 2007 artists Mark Grieve and Ilana Spector reclaimed bikes from rubbish dumps and recycling centers to form this 30-foot-high archway for the annual art, music and everything else Burning Man festival held in the Nevada desert.

04. Okla Chick Saw Paw

American artist Terri Saul has a large set of bike-inspired artwork, including this beautiful Okla Chick Saw Paw piece

Terri Saul is an American artist who has a large set of art inspired by bikes and biking. It was a tough choice but this 'Okla Chick Saw Paw' is one of our favourite of Saul's pieces. You can see more of her bike-inspired art here.

05. Bicycle shop

Bike shop co-owner Christian Peterson admires the facade of his store in Berlin

Forget using a vinyl sign, this is certainly an innovative way to get your shop noticed. Bike shop co-owner Christian Peterson came up with the clever concept to mount the shop's entire inventory of 120 bicycles on the exterior wall of the store. Not only does it a brilliant advertising idea, it also doubles as a striking sculpture.

