Concepts show Inside Out 2's Anxiety could have looked totally different

Pixar video reveals alternate character designs.

Disney's illustrated homage to Pixar's Inside Out 2
(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

Inside Out 2 has smashed box office records, overtaking Frozen 2 to be the highest grossing animated film of all time. The character design is firmly at the centre of the film's appeal, especially the new depiction of Anxiety, which has been added because the film's main character (Riley) has reached her teenage years. Though anxiety looks perfect to me (that hair, mouth and stance just sums the uncomfortable emotion up so well), according to a fascinating video the design was almost very different.

See the video below for a clip of the video, shared by IGN on TikTok which shows how Anxiety almost looked, then watch the full video for more on the Inside Out 2 character design process.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

