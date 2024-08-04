"Never stop learning and be open to criticism": inside the art of concept designer Ben Mauro

Features
By
published

The art director discusses how he brings video game worlds to life and creates his own graphic novel series.

Ben Mauro Halo art
(Image credit: Ben Mauro)

Halo and Call of Duty are just two of the landmark video game franchises on Ben Mauro’s impressive CV. And when he’s not helping to bring major films and videogames to life, he’s also busy working on his own graphic novel series, HUXLEY.

We caught up with Ben to hear how he juggles everything and manages to stay inspired. (If you're just kickstarting your creative career check out our guides to the best drawing tablets and best monitors for graphic artists).

Ben Mauro headshot
Ben Mauro

Location: US

Favourite artists: Syd Mead, Ralph McQuarrie, Katsuhiro Otomo, Hayao Miyazaki, Moebius

Media: Photoshop, ZBrush, Blender, Unreal Engine 5, pencil

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dom Carter
Dom Carter

Dom Carter is a freelance writer who specialises in art and design. Formerly a staff writer for Creative Bloq, his work has also appeared on Creative Boom and in the pages of ImagineFX, Computer Arts, 3D World, and .net. He has been a D&AD New Blood judge, and has a particular interest in picture books.

Related articles