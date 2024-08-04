"Never stop learning and be open to criticism": inside the art of concept designer Ben Mauro

I always had a passion for drawing and storytelling. I was deeply influenced by my love for movies, video games, anime and comics from a young age, but it wasn’t until maybe 17 that I took it more seriously and tried to pursue it as a career. I was a huge gamer, and I think the idea that I could one day work within the industry and create architecture and designs for games like Halo was a big motivating factor.

My career path in design began at the ArtCenter College of Design, with a focus on artwork for industrial and entertainment design. This foundational education propelled me into various roles within the film and game industries. I started out down in New Zealand at Weta Workshop, working on projects that included both The Hobbit trilogy and Elysium, among many others.

After about four years I decided to begin freelancing, where I worked on multiple Call of Duty games like Black Ops 3 and 4 while travelling the world for around three years, living out of a suitcase. I eventually settled in the Seattle area to work at 343 Industries for many years on Halo Infinite while I finished my graphic novel, HUXLEY. Each of these projects has been an education in a way, expanding my skills and pushing me into new territories of creativity.