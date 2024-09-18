CorelDRAW upgrades mean its still a viable alternative to Adobe

Updates include improved brush tools and an AI vector generator.

The digital art and graphic design software CorelDRAW retains a loyal community of fans, and its maker, Alludo, has just announced a bunch of new feature for the program. It's adding an AI vector generator, helping it to compete with Adobe Firefly, and there are also new packs and settings as well as Pantone colour palettes. 

The catch? Well, the new features require a subscription to the full CorelDRAW Graphics Suite rather than the more beginner-focused Corel packages, and use of the generative AI tool Vector FX requires a separate purchase. All the same, the upgrades could be enough to keep CorelDRAW in our pick of the best graphic design software.

