The Wacom Movink 13 only released in May this year and it has a first-time price drop ahead of Black Friday, from $749.95 to $699.95 at Amazon. UK readers can get the same tablet offer for £833 £729.98 at Wacom. But, my recommended deal specifically for US readers is the Movink 13 Bundle for $909.80 $869.40 at Wacom, which comes with all the accessories you need. (Sadly, this is not available in the UK.)

Why is this drawing tablet deal so good? Because it's not only the first time the newest Wacom pen display has been discounted, but it's also a price drop on one of the mist advanced tablets released this year. The Movink 13 features a beautiful Samsung FHD OLED screen designed for artists - a first first for Wacom. Oh, and it's just 4mm thin. When not creating art, it makes for a stunning second screen.

You can read more in my Wacom Movink 13 review – I called it "near perfect" – and find it in my best drawing tablets and best Wacom tablets guides.

The best drawing tablet deals today: US

Wacom Movink 13 Bundle: was US$910.30 now US$869.40 at Wacom Overview: Movink 13 is the new, slim pen display from Wacom designed for mobility. It measures just 4 mm thin with slim bezels, making the screen the star. And considering it's a 13.3-inch full HD Samsung OLED display, that's a star worth promoting. The Movink 13 comes with the new Wacom Pro Pen 3, but the standard version doesn't feature a case or stand, which is why this bundle deal is worth the money. Featuring touch control, it's super easy to use and includes Wacom's new 'virtual' Express Keys that can be fully customised. Key features: 13.3” OLED screen | over 1.07 billion colours in 10-bit depth | under 1 millisecond latency | 420g, 4 mm thin | virtual Express Keys | includes Wacom Pro Pen 3 | Pantone Validated: 95% Adobe RGB Release date: 27 May 2024 Price history: The Movink 13 usually costs $749.95 and this is the first time its been discounted. The Movink 13 accessories sold separatley cost around $155. Current price: Amazon: $699.95 (tablet only) Review Consensus: I reviewed the Movink 13 and scored it 9.5/10 - I found it accurate, thin, slim and well-made, calling it "near faultless". I only wished a case was included, which is why I recommend this bundle. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½

The best drawing tablet deals today: UK

Wacom Movink: was £835 now £730.48 at wacom.com Overview: Movink 13 measures just 4 mm thin, weighs just 420g and features an edge-to-edge 13.3-inch full HD Samsung OLED display, with super-bright colours and deep, rich blacks. Your art looks stunning. This drawing display comes with the new customisable Wacom Pro Pen 3. It features touch control, it's super easy to use and includes Wacom's new 'virtual' Express Keys that can be fully customised. The tablet can be connected to laptops and smartphones for mobile work. Unlike the US deal, Wacom doesn't have a bundle offer for the UK but it has dropped the price by £105, the first time this Wacom has ever been discounted. Key features: 13.3” OLED screen | over 1.07 billion colours in 10-bit depth | under 1 millisecond latency | 420g, 4 mm thin | virtual Express Keys | includes Wacom Pro Pen 3 | Pantone Validated: 95% Adobe RGB Release date: 27 May 2024 Price history: The Movink 13 usually costs £835 and this is the first time its been discounted since release in May. Current price: n/a (only available from Wacom in the UK) Review Consensus: I reviewed the Movink 13 and scored it 9.5/10 - I found it accurate, thin, slim and well-made, calling it "near faultless". I only wished a case was included, which is why I recommend this bundle. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Wacom Movink 13 in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.