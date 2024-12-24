Never forget when Sega released the best Christmas art of all time

News
By
published

Ah, what a beautiful family portrait.

Sega Christmas art 2009
(Image credit: Sega)

December is the perfect time for brands to flex their festive spirit with seasonal ads, Christmas campaigns and in Sega's case, bizarre holiday-themed art. Back in 2009, the games company released what it thought would be a wholesome Christmas art piece to spread holiday cheer – what they actually created was the most unintentionally chaotic piece of Christmas-themed gaming art of all time.

Perhaps it's the oddly nostalgic art style or the motley crew of random Sega characters, but there's something charmingly disturbing about this festive illustration. Gaming trends may come and go, but this archival piece of gaming history lives on forever in my heart.

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

