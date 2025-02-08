Why Walmart's illustrations are my favourite part of its new brand

These in-store creations brighten up the retail giant.

Walmart illustration showing an outdoor scene with people on bikes and a Walmart van
(Image credit: Walmart)

The recent refresh of US superstore Walmart's branding got people talking. The word 'refresh' is operative here. This wasn't a splashy new logo or big sweeping changes from agency JKR, it was more subtle logo tweaks and a new typeface. We called it the "definition of a glow up".

One area that I think has been overlooked are the new illustrations that have been created by Ross Murray, Nash Weerasekera, Peter Greenwood, Jason Solo and Kelly Llanos. These add a personal touch to the brand refresh and really brighten up the stores when seen in-situ. In fact, I'd go as far to say that they're my favourite part of the new look.

Walmart illustrations on a mobile
Walmart illustrations above the meat section in Walmart
(Image credit: Walmart)

