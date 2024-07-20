Overlooked 2.0 transforms London’s manhole covers into works of art

Marina Willer extracts beauty from right beneath our feet.

Marina Willer Overlooked 2.0 project
(Image credit: Marina Willer)

Industrial design so often goes unnoticed – something that Pentagram partner Marina Willer is striving to change. Overlooked 2.0 is a series of bright, dynamic prints celebrating the street covers of London, showcasing this unappreciated facet of urban design in a striking, graphic reimagining.

Adopting neon colours and bold composition, each piece is a vivid recontextualisation of the industrial designs. Expertly contrasting the utilitarian design with a lively palette, Marina's use of colour theory is a delightful juxtaposition of functionality and fun, extracting beauty from right beneath our feet.

Image 1 of 5
Overlooked 2.0
(Image credit: Marina Willer)

