Overlooked 2.0 transforms London’s manhole covers into works of art

Industrial design so often goes unnoticed – something that Pentagram partner Marina Willer is striving to change. Overlooked 2.0 is a series of bright, dynamic prints celebrating the street covers of London, showcasing this unappreciated facet of urban design in a striking, graphic reimagining.

Adopting neon colours and bold composition, each piece is a vivid recontextualisation of the industrial designs. Expertly contrasting the utilitarian design with a lively palette, Marina's use of colour theory is a delightful juxtaposition of functionality and fun, extracting beauty from right beneath our feet.

Overlooked 2.0 follows on from Marina's acclaimed original series that made its debut in 2016. The practice behind the custom pieces is inspired by 19th-century rubbings of religious iconography, allowing Marina to create detailed negatives of the selected covers. Partnering with paper manufacturer Fedrigoni, the designs will be hand screen printed by Pentgram's longstanding collaborator Dan Mather onto a range of coloured backgrounds with striking fluorescent inks.

"The new series is even more vibrant and diverse than the original, covering many areas across London," reads the official press release. "They serve as a reminder that a city’s beauty isn’t limited to art galleries or grand architecture, and that intriguing design is everywhere if we just look for it."

Overlooked 2.0 will go on show in September as part of this year's London Design Festival in the Bankside Design District. The limited edition posters, T-shirts and tote bags are now available at a discounted rate on Kickstarter until 9 August.

