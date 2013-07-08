Papercraft BBQ is a meat-feast for the eyes

Attention to detail and a careful use of colour make this paper art creation stand out

Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann of the French creative studio Zim & Zou are known for their incredible, awe-inspiring works of paper art. Producing colourful, unique designs, 'BBQ' is just another string to their bow but that doesn't make it any less impressive.

Boasting an array of treats including hot dogs, kebabs, chicken wings, steaks and shrimps, the BBQ also plays host to those all-important condiments and tools. The choice of using various shades of colour make the project effortlessly seam together.

It's this attention to detail that really makes Thomas and Zimmermann's paper art work stand out. Our mouths will be watering over this paper art project for weeks to come.

