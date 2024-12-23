See an exclusive glimpse of digital artist Vinne's first book

My Way showcases Vinne's dynamic anime-inspired work.

My Way by Vinne art book
(Image credit: Vinne)

The best art books can be a great source of inspiration. The self-taught Brazilian digital artist Vinne has become a popular and influential figure internationally since beginning his career on Instagram in 2018 at the age of just 17, and he's now announced the launch of his first book on Kickstarter.

Entitled My Way by Vinne, the hardcover book collects some of the highlights of Vinne’s art from 2018 to 2024 over 140 pages. It includes personal illustrations, concepts and designs for his dynamic anime-inspired pieces.

