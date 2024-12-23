See an exclusive glimpse of digital artist Vinne's first book

The best art books can be a great source of inspiration. The self-taught Brazilian digital artist Vinne has become a popular and influential figure internationally since beginning his career on Instagram in 2018 at the age of just 17, and he's now announced the launch of his first book on Kickstarter.

Entitled My Way by Vinne, the hardcover book collects some of the highlights of Vinne’s art from 2018 to 2024 over 140 pages. It includes personal illustrations, concepts and designs for his dynamic anime-inspired pieces.

A post shared by vinne (@vinne.art) A photo posted by on

Vinne's worked on projects ranging from album covers to anime, fashion (via his clothing and lifestyle brand Hex Termina) and car culture (working for PRIX Workshop, PINKFLAMINGOUSA).

He provided illustrations for the liner notes of Bring Me the Horizon’s 2024 album Post Human: Next Gen (Sony, RCA), created the cover of Must Die!’s 2021 album Crisis Vision: Redux (Never Say Die Records), and contributed art to Anime NYC’s 2019 Mascot Fanart Project. He's also worked with clients ranging from pixiv to Vandy the Pink, Evangelion, and KWA Airsoft.

“My art journey starts with Japanese culture after watching anime as a kid,” explains Vinne. “It soon evolved when I discovered different artists and found my main inspirations such as Yoshitaka Amano, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and more. After making the decision to work on art, I also discovered fashion, then I just needed to make a bridge between all these things, making something truly real and new.”

(Image credit: Vinne)

(Image credit: Vinne)

(Image credit: Vinne)

(Image credit: Vinne)

(Image credit: Vinne)

My Way is published by Clover Press, publisher of the The Marvel Art Of books. You can learn more and sign up on the Kickstarter page.

