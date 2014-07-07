2000 AD competition deadline extended to Friday

Not entered our Master of CG competition yet? Then great news - we've just extended the deadline until midday (British Summer Time) this Friday, 11 July, to enter. So make sure you get your entries in as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Remember that the winning team will win an exclusive trip to SIGGRAPH Los Angeles in 2015 or SIGGRAPH Asia in Shenzhen in 2014 (including tickets, flights and accommodation). And the three remaining category winners will get a HP Slate and a £4,000 software bundle.

Then once you've submitted your entry, it's time to get on social media and encourage as many people as possible to vote for it. Be sure to let them know that everyone that votes will be entered into a prize draw to win a HP slate! Public voting will open on 14 July.

Finally, if you've any last minute queries about the competition then don't comment here but write to us at mastersofcg@futurenet.com and we'll do our best to help you out.

The Masters of CG competition offers you the one-in-a-lifetime chance to work with one of 2000 AD's most iconic characters: Rogue Trooper. Using the classic Rogue Trooper storyline Remembrance Day, we invite you to form a team (of up to four participants) and tackle as many of our four categories as you wish.

There are thousands of pounds worth of prizes up for grabs. Your team will have the chance to win trips to Siggraph Los Angeles in 2015 or Siggraph Asia in Shenzhen in 2014 (including tickets, flights and accommodation), plus one of a number of HP Slate tablets and some incredible software bundles.

For full details of how to enter and to get your Competition Information Pack, head to the Masters of CG website now.