BLOG OF THE WEEK: designboom

Being just a little bit in love with design here at the Creative Bloq office, we're always on the look out for and regularly visit other dedicated design websites and tumblr blogs, which are filled with awesome, inspiring content.

So, in case you haven't come across them already, we've decided to share our favourites with you. Up this week is...

Whether you are into art, photography, design, architecture or technology, designboom has something for everyone.

The site's distinctive yellow and black design is clean, edgy and very visual, with large bright images leading almost every article. Updated with countless articles every day, it's clear to see why designboom is so popular among the design community.

Who's behind it?

Birgit Lohmann and Massimo Mini founded designboom way back in 1999, meaning this year they celebrate 13 successful years online. Based in Milan, the designboom team is made up of designers, rather than journalists, who spend their day sharing ideas with like-minded people from more than 200 countries.

designboom

What does it cover?

The site talks about real experiences, cultural intents and influences, in the areas of art, architecture, technology, design, music, film and much, much more.

Highlights

At designboom, creatives can not only enjoy the work of others, they can also share and promote personal work. This option has made designboom one of the most popular showcase sites for design enthusiasts. As well as showcasing work, the site also features an awesome section called 'design-aerobics', which offers nonacademic design education to creatives.

