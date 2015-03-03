Artisan packaging goes back to beautiful basics

Packaging plays an important role with any new product. It needs to catch the eye, stand out on the shelf and look beautiful and engaging – all at the same time. Sometimes, the best inspiration comes from the past and that's certainly the case with this old-school soap.
"Hudson Made packaging references a time in history when every item was individually boxed and packed by hand upon production. Hand wrapped and string tied with a lead seal, each soap is securely protected and unique," explain New-York based makers Hovard Design.
"The incorporation of traditional printing and letterpress typography on sustainable paper creates a valued product presentation." Manufactured locally and meticulously selected for a truly regional product, the packaging is not only beautiful, it's resourceful and environmentally friendly. What more could you want?
