Brand Impact Awards 2015 shortlist revealed

Brought to you by Computer Arts and Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards recognise the very best branding design, as judged by a stellar panel from top agencies including GBH, Wolff Olins and The Partners, as well as client-side judges from top brands such as Coca-Cola, Mars and adidas.

In a glittering ceremony on 16 September 2015 at London's Grand Connaught Rooms, the world's top agencies will come together to celebrate the best branding from the last 18 months.

The entries came in two 'streams' – branding programmes, including new branding schemes and rebrands; and branded campaigns, which extend or enhance an existing brand.

Here's how the final shortlist was chosen.

Judging criteria

The BIA judging panel started with 21 market-sector categories, with a strict brief to adhere to the highest possible standards. Their criteria were as follows:

A strong concept that's appropriate for the client Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more touchpoints Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

If the judging panel felt that none of the projects submitted in any given category met the above criteria, the category was cut altogether – so being shortlisted in itself is an achievement.

So without further ado, here's the full list of projects that made the shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2015…

Artisan

Branding, packaging and promotions for small, independent and boutique producers, including artisan foodstuffs and handicrafts.

This is a new category, formed from projects initially entered to either FMCG or Retail, but that the judges felt justified a category in their own right.

Branding programmes

Mr Cooper by johnson banks

Mr Cooper – johnson banks

– johnson banks London, UK

www.johnsonbanks.co.uk

OSO by PS Lambis, by Bert

OSO by PS Lambis – Bert

– Bert London / Manchester, UK and Madrid, Spain

www.bertagency.co.uk

Simris Alg, by Snask

Simris Alg – Snask

– Snask Stockholm, Sweden

www.snask.com

Automotive

Branding and promotions for public and private transport systems and vehicles, fuel and automotive accessories.

Branding programmes

Williams F1 Group, by hat-trick design

Williams F1 Group – hat-trick design

– hat-trick design London, UK

www.hat-trickdesign.co.uk

Bars and Restaurants

Branding and promotions for restaurants, pubs and bars, including chains and independent outlets.

Branding programmes

Burger King global rebrand, by Turner Duckworth

Burger King global rebrand – Turner Duckworth

– Turner Duckworth London, UK and San Francisco, USA

www.turnerduckworth.com

Pico de Gallo, by Bienal Communication

Pico de Gallo – Bienal Communication

– Bienal Communication Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

www.bienal.mx

Pilgreen, by Bienal Communication

Pilgreen – Bienal Communication

– Bienal Communication Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

www.bienal.mx

Culture

Branding and promotions for museums, galleries, visitor centres and cultural organisations, individual events and cultural initiatives.

Branding programmes

Almeida Theatre, by NB Studio

Almeida Theatre – NB Studio

– NB Studio London, UK

www.nbstudio.co.uk

DeviantArt, by Moving Brands

DeviantArt – Moving Brands

– Moving Brands London, UK, San Francisco and New York, USA and Zürich, Switzerland

www.movingbrands.com

Plataforma 01, by Bienal Communication

Plataforma 01 – Bienal Communication

– Bienal Communication Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

www.bienal.mx

Rambert, by hat-trick design

Rambert – hat-trick design

– hat-trick design London, UK

www.hat-trickdesign.co.uk

The Jewish Museum, by Sagmeister & Walsh

The Jewish Museum – Sagmeister & Walsh

– Sagmeister & Walsh New York, USA

www.sagmeisterwalsh.com

LeftCoast, by MARK Studio

LeftCoast – MARK

– MARK Manchester, UK

www.markstudio.co.uk

Branded campaigns

London Sinfonietta, by Harrison Agency

London Sinfonietta: (Un)easy Listening / The Insectruments – Harrison Agency

– Harrison Agency Brighton, UK

www.harrison-agency.com

Google Year in Search, by R/GA London

Google Year in Search – R/GA London

– R/GA London London, UK with offices worldwide

www.rga.com

Education

Branding and promotions for schools, colleges and universities, courses, educational organisations and individual educational initiatives.

Branding programmes

Apprenticeships Awards, by Purpose

Apprenticeships Awards – Purpose

– Purpose London, UK

www.purpose.co.uk

Branded campaigns

University of the Arts London recruitment, by Spy Studio

University of the Arts London student recruitment campaign – Spy Studio

– Spy Studio London, UK

www.spystudio.co.uk

UAL Album, by Supple Studio

University of the Arts London Album – Supple Studio

– Supple Studio Bath, UK

www.supplestudio.com

