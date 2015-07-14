Brand Impact Awards 2015 shortlist revealed

Brought to you by Computer Arts and Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards recognise the very best branding design, as judged by a stellar panel from top agencies including GBH, Wolff Olins and The Partners, as well as client-side judges from top brands such as Coca-Cola, Mars and adidas.
In a glittering ceremony on 16 September 2015 at London's Grand Connaught Rooms, the world's top agencies will come together to celebrate the best branding from the last 18 months.
The entries came in two 'streams' – branding programmes, including new branding schemes and rebrands; and branded campaigns, which extend or enhance an existing brand.
Here's how the final shortlist was chosen.
Judging criteria
The BIA judging panel started with 21 market-sector categories, with a strict brief to adhere to the highest possible standards. Their criteria were as follows:
- A strong concept that's appropriate for the client
- Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more touchpoints
- Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector
If the judging panel felt that none of the projects submitted in any given category met the above criteria, the category was cut altogether – so being shortlisted in itself is an achievement.
So without further ado, here's the full list of projects that made the shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2015…
Artisan
Branding, packaging and promotions for small, independent and boutique producers, including artisan foodstuffs and handicrafts.
This is a new category, formed from projects initially entered to either FMCG or Retail, but that the judges felt justified a category in their own right.
Branding programmes
- Mr Cooper – johnson banks
- London, UK
- www.johnsonbanks.co.uk
- OSO by PS Lambis – Bert
- London / Manchester, UK and Madrid, Spain
- www.bertagency.co.uk
- Simris Alg – Snask
- Stockholm, Sweden
- www.snask.com
Automotive
Branding and promotions for public and private transport systems and vehicles, fuel and automotive accessories.
Branding programmes
- Williams F1 Group – hat-trick design
- London, UK
- www.hat-trickdesign.co.uk
Bars and Restaurants
Branding and promotions for restaurants, pubs and bars, including chains and independent outlets.
Branding programmes
- Burger King global rebrand – Turner Duckworth
- London, UK and San Francisco, USA
- www.turnerduckworth.com
- Pico de Gallo – Bienal Communication
- Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico
- www.bienal.mx
- Pilgreen – Bienal Communication
- Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico
- www.bienal.mx
Culture
Branding and promotions for museums, galleries, visitor centres and cultural organisations, individual events and cultural initiatives.
Branding programmes
- Almeida Theatre – NB Studio
- London, UK
- www.nbstudio.co.uk
- DeviantArt – Moving Brands
- London, UK, San Francisco and New York, USA and Zürich, Switzerland
- www.movingbrands.com
- Plataforma 01 – Bienal Communication
- Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico
- www.bienal.mx
- Rambert – hat-trick design
- London, UK
- www.hat-trickdesign.co.uk
- The Jewish Museum – Sagmeister & Walsh
- New York, USA
- www.sagmeisterwalsh.com
- LeftCoast – MARK
- Manchester, UK
- www.markstudio.co.uk
Branded campaigns
- London Sinfonietta: (Un)easy Listening / The Insectruments – Harrison Agency
- Brighton, UK
- www.harrison-agency.com
- Google Year in Search – R/GA London
- London, UK with offices worldwide
- www.rga.com
Education
Branding and promotions for schools, colleges and universities, courses, educational organisations and individual educational initiatives.
Branding programmes
- Apprenticeships Awards – Purpose
- London, UK
- www.purpose.co.uk
Branded campaigns
- University of the Arts London student recruitment campaign – Spy Studio
- London, UK
- www.spystudio.co.uk
- University of the Arts London Album – Supple Studio
- Bath, UK
- www.supplestudio.com
