D&AD to launch free course for designers

One thing about being a designer is that, whatever stage you're at in your career, there are always new things to learn. But quality design training usually comes at a cost. So here's some great news: the D&AD Foundation has launched its first free online course.

The well-respected design organisation have put all their combined resources and contacts together to launch what they're calling a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) in partnership with Creative Skillset, hosted by FutureLearn.

Titled Brand Storytelling: How to Use Narrative to Sell, the course begins on the 16th November and runs for four weeks. Input will come from top industry experts like Sir Alan Parker, Peter Souter, Gary Hoff and Al MacCuish, who'll share practical advice about how to create compelling stories that sell products, brands and values

Did we mention it was free? You can learn more about this great course from D&AD here.

