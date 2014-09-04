Dealing with disaster: the Second Aid survival kit

Japan is no stranger to earthquakes. Located near major tectonic plate boundaries, it has a long history of seismic activity. In light of the earthquake and tsunami that hit the country in March 2011, Japanese designer Nosigner launched OLIVE, a wiki-style site that provides information and how design can improve the lives of earthquake survivors.

And following the same initiative is this cleverly designed Second Aid survival kit. Created in collaboration with the Kohshin Trading company of Sendai, Nosigner's design includes helpful information and basic supplies needed for survival.

The white box is reminiscent of a first aid kit, featuring bold red type, with the 'O' purposely filled in to represent the red circle of the Japanese flag. This is a really considered and cool concept – and one that wouldno doubt come in very handy for anyone in affected areas.