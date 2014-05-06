Elegant café branding is love at first bite

The Fazer Café was first established in 1891, in Kluuvikatu, Helsinki, by Karl and Berta Fazer. An established brand, a new batch of Fazer Cafés were opened in the summer of 2013, and with more in the pipeline, Kokoro & Moi was recently commissioned to create a new identity identity reflecting the brand's tone-of-voice.

The result was this minimal, elegant concept, which has been used across the whole brand, including wallpaper, napkins and take-away packaging design. The team comments on Behance: "The visual identity is built on the custom-made typefaces, Fazer Grotesk and Fazer Chisel, which have taken their forms from the classic Fazer sign at the renowned Kluuvikatu location.

"The typefaces are used comprehensively for all the visual communication and marketing materials. They are utilised everywhere from the logo to the menu boards and price tags and with single characters that take over the packaging materials, clothing and the decor of the walls."

