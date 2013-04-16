European football gets a new logo

European soccer body UEFA has launched its new print, broadcast and digital branding for the European qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The new logo design, shown above, was designed in-house. It depicts a national team shirt in conjunction with a heart, and will provide the next two European national team qualifying competitions with a unique image to be applied across a wide range of promotional applications.

UEFA's new European qualifiers website explains that heart shape conveys the brand's essence of 'Play with heart' and transmits the vision that UEFA has for the European qualifiers, which is to inspire pride in national team football.

